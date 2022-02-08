If you've been lucky enough to know Vineeta Sawkar outside of work — through social media, kids' activities, hockey, the neighborhood — you're pretty sure WCCO Radio picked the right good neighbor as the new morning host of The Good Neighbor.

Sawkar exudes warmth. Radiates fun. Defines nice.

Seriously, she's one of the nicest people anyone who knows her has ever known. So it's no surprise that WCCO approached the longtime resident of St. Paul's Crocus Hill neighborhood to replace Dave Lee.

WCCO officials said they hired Sawkar after "an extensive search." But it sure seems like Sawkar — who spent nearly 18 years as a reporter and anchor at KSTP before gigs at the Star Tribune, HealthPartners and St. Thomas — was made for the job. She even plays hockey on Sunday nights.

Eye On St. Paul recently caught up with the busy Sawkar to talk about her career shift to radio, her love of hockey and some of her favorite St. Paul spots to grab a bite.

This interview was edited for length.

Q: When did you start the new job?

A: Officially, I started Dec. 16. But they gave me some time to get up to speed. I went on air for the first time Jan. 3. After all, I'd been out of journalism for nearly six years [since working as an online reporter and host at the Star Tribune].

I was honored they would even consider me.

Q: Who approached who?

A: They approached me. I was at St. Thomas in a job [director of Public Relations] I absolutely loved. I LOVED St. Thomas. The people there are amazing. But when you are given an opportunity to follow a legend [Dave Lee], an opportunity to get up every morning and talk to people of the Twin Cities, of Minnesota — really, all over the world — it's really an opportunity you can't pass up.

Q: What are you most looking forward to as the new morning show host?

A: I want to be that good neighbor. I just want to be that friendly voice in the morning. I also want to take advantage of my news background, bring that background into it. One minute, you're talking to the governor of the state. The next minute, you're talking to a restaurant owner or a teacher.

Q: How is this different than television news?

A: Radio is hard. In television news, I had a script. In radio, it's like you're having a conversation with friends, with a group. You're rolling with it and if something doesn't quite go the right way, you have to be able to adjust. Change directions. Fill the space.

I love the spontaneity of radio, of hitting on a variety of topics. It's really challenging, but exciting.

Q: Where did you grow up?

A: I grew up in Kansas. But I've actually lived here in St. Paul longer than I lived in Kansas. I went to Boston University, where I studied Broadcast Journalism and Political Science. I then went to work first in Fargo, then Omaha, before coming to KSTP. I started as a weekend reporter, then a weeknight fill-in anchor. Then I got the morning [anchor] job. I did that for almost eight years.

Q: You have to get up so early for these morning jobs. How do you stay bright in the mornings?

A: [Laughs] Radio is different than television. Everybody looks so good on TV now and I'm kind of glad I get to be on radio. Having to look nice, and being judged on how you look, got old. Now, I really like the focus on the journalism.

Q: It's clear from your social media posts you're a St. Paul resident through and through. What do you like about St. Paul?

A: It's home. We eat there, our friends are there. We socialize there. It's a small town, but a big city too.

Q: What makes St. Paul unique?

A: If you have a kid who plays hockey in this town, you get to know everybody. [Son Jack was a goalie at Highland Park High School. He now plays for the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth]. It's a great networking thing.

I love how people have grown up here and live in the house they grew up in, or live in the neighborhood they grew up in. I love the history. The feel. I love the small businesses and I want to see that growth continue in St. Paul.

Q: Your nest is pretty much empty [daughter Leela is a freshman in college in San Diego]. How do you and [husband] Jason fill your time?

A: Lots of sporting events: The Timberwolves, the Wild. We love going out with friends.

Q: And you play hockey?

A: I play on Sunday nights. I started as a 45-year-old. I'd just been let go from Channel 5 and was beginning at the Star Tribune. Maybe it was a mid-life crisis [laughs].

It's just really fun. I'm horrible. I'm not any good. But I tell my friends I could be sitting on my couch Sunday nights. I'm going to be taking a tap class on Thursday nights. I don't mind making a fool out of myself [laughs].

Q: What are your favorite St. Paul restaurants?

A: Sakura [in downtown St. Paul]. We love it. That's my go-to place. And the Lexington [at Grand and Lexington avenues]. We were so thrilled when they renovated it. It's just such a quintessential St. Paul spot. And I love the Iron Ranger [across from the Lex]. Their patio in the summer is absolutely one of the best patios.

And A Side Public House [on Randolph Avenue]. That's a fun, fun spot too.

Q: You've had a lot of interesting jobs. How long do you think you'll be in radio?

A: As long as they'll have me. I want to grow. This is one of those historic places that you dream of your whole life.