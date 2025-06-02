Meet the candidates who hope to become South Korea's president

SEOUL, South Korea — Months of a political drama in South Korea is drawing to a close with the country poised to elect a new president this week to succeed Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative leader who was toppled over his ill-fated imposition of martial law.
Surveys show liberal Lee Jae-myung maintaining a solid lead over his main conservative rival Kim Moon Soo, who wants an upset victory. Whoever wins, the new president will forgo the usual two-month transition and serve one full, five-year term at a time when South Korea faces crucial challenges including a severe left-right political divide, the Trump administration's tariff policy and North Korea's expanding military partnership with Russia.
Here is a look at the two main candidates standing for the June 3 election:
LEE JAE-MYUNG
Lee, 60, the Democratic Party candidate, was the driving force behind an opposition-led campaign to oust Yoon, whose Dec. 3 marital law decree plunged South Korea into turmoil.
Lee said he initially thought Yoon's late-night televised marital law announcement was a digital deepfake when his wife told him of the news. After realizing it was real, Lee, then the party's chairman, ordered all his party lawmakers to rush to the National Assembly to vote down Yoon's decree. He then livestreamed his moves to the assembly, urging the public to gather there to protest Yoon's action.
Enough lawmakers ultimately managed to enter an assembly hall to overturn Yoon's decree, with troops sent by Yoon apparently mostly reluctant to use physical force to seal the assembly building. Lee later led an assembly vote to impeach Yoon before the Constitutional Court formally threw him out of office in early April.
''The rebellion was subdued, and Yoon Suk Yeol was dismissed. The long, severe winter has passed, and spring has come again. The people have finally made it,'' Lee said in a book published in mid-April.