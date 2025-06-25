Meet Rep. LaMonica McIver, the Democrat being prosecuted over encounter outside NJ immigration jail

NEWARK, N.J. — U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges she assaulted officials during an oversight visit to an immigration detention center in May. It's a rare federal prosecution against a current member of Congress on charges other than corruption or fraud.
Outside court, the congresswoman was defiant, saying the charges won't stop her from doing her job.
The 39-year-old Newark, New Jersey, native is in her first full term in Congress, and has garnered more attention than many longer-tenured members.
Here's a closer look at the 10th District Democrat:
‘Still has that fight'
McIver was born in Newark, New Jersey's largest city, and grew up in what Newark Mayor Ras Baraka — who was her elementary school teacher — said was a tough neighborhood. Baraka has become one of her most vocal and highest profile supporter and was in court Wednesday to support her.
Federal immigration officials arrested Baraka outside the Delaney Hall detention center on May 9 on a trespassing charge they later dropped. McIver was seen guarding him in video released from the encounter.
In an interview, he recalled McIver as a smart student whose mother sent her to help with one of his elections, passing out campaign literature. He recalled running unsuccessfully for years before finally getting elected, and said McIver was at his side for much of it.