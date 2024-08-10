Meet Nacer Zorgani, the vision-impaired Para-judo athlete who doubles as boxing's Olympic voice

Zorgani was declared legally blind at 17 after a doctor diagnosed progressive deterioration of both retinas. By 20, he had lost most of his vision and could only see blurry shapes in very bright environments. His phone and computers are set to high contrast modes and equipped with audio transcription systems. Sitting just 10 feet (3.3 meters) from the Olympic boxing ring, he could barely distinguish the white ropes from the red and blue fighters battling in front of him.