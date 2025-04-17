Meet Jobu, the good luck charm behind the St. Louis Blues' late-season run to the playoffs

ST. LOUIS — The force behind the St. Louis Blues' late-season playoff push cannot be found in the box score. He has not scored a single goal. His addition can't be found on the NHL's transaction wire.
It's Jobu.
Yes, the same Jobu from 1989 baseball comedy ''Major League.'' The team has given center stage — well, a spot in the locker room — to a replica of the Jobu doll from the movie, in which the voodoo-practicing character Pedro Cerrano offers rum and a cigar to remove the fear from his bat so he can hit a curveball.
Six years since ''Gloria'' was the anthem of the Blues' franchise-first Stanley Cup run in 2019, Jobu's arrival is the latest good luck charm, his presence felt by the entire roster.
Local media noticed Jobu's arrival in late February. When asked about his origins, the standard reply from Blues players is that the doll just showed up. You know, like magic.
While it is not clear if the team offered Jobu rum or cigars to get a blessing for their sticks, what is clear is that the Blues have been the hottest team in the league since Jobu's arrival. They were eight points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference when the season resumed out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
St. Louis went 19-4-3 since, including a franchise-record 12-game winning streak to move into a playoff spot.
Jobu has his own stall — with a nameplate — in the center of the Blues dressing room at Enterprise Center next to forward Zack Bolduc.