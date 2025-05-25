Meet Hercules and Ned, the border collies fending off wildlife at West Virginia's busiest airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hercules and Ned have quite the spacious office at West Virginia's busiest airport.
The border collies and their handler make daily patrols along the milelong airfield to ensure birds and other wildlife stay away from planes and keep passengers and crew safe.
Hercules is also the chief ambassador, soaking in affection from passengers inside the terminal while calming some nervously waiting to board a flight at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
Chris Keyser, the dogs' handler and the airport's wildlife specialist, said preventing a bird from hitting a plane ''can make a difference for someone's life.''
How it started
Collisions between wildlife and planes are common at airports nationwide. With that in mind, Yeager management in 2018 bought Hercules at the recommendation of a wildlife biologist.
Hercules spent the first 18 months of his life training to herd geese and sheep around his birthplace at Charlotte, North Carolina-based Flyaway Geese, which teaches border collies to help businesses address nuisance wildlife problems.
When Hercules stepped onto Charleston's airfield for the first time, ''I held my breath,'' Flyaway Geese owner Rebecca Gibson said. ''But boy, he took hold of the reins. It was his place.