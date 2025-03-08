Meet Amy Gleason, the DOGE administrator who may — or may not — be wielding extraordinary power

‘‘I don’t think anyone really knows for sure what her role is and whether she actually has any oversight of any of the people doing the work, or is she just there as a punching bag and a distraction to keep their actual activities shielded from the public,‘’ said Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental group that sued the DOGE Service and Gleason seeking access to records that would shed light on their operations.