CHARLESTON, S.C. — John Meeks scored 19 points and Brenden Tucker scored 17 off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting and Charleston beat South Carolina State 106-74 on Thursday night.
Charleston built a 19-0 lead and never trailed. It was the first time Charleston surpassed 100 points in a season opener since 1972.
Meeks and Tucker were two of six players to reach double digits in scoring for the Cougars and 11 total entered the scoring column.
Cam Jones scored 15 points and Deaquan Williams 14 for South Carolina State (0-2).
__
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
