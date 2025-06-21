Sports

Medvedev defeats old rival Zverev to reach Halle Open final

June 21, 2025

HALLE, Germany — Daniil Medvedev ended home favorite Alexander Zverev's hopes of grass-court glory with a 7-6 (3), 6-7 (1), 6-4 win in their Halle Open semifinal on Saturday.

Medvedev recovered from squandering three match points on Zverev's serve at 5-6 in the second set and took nearly 3 hours to get past his old rival and reach his first final in 15 months.

It's Medvedev's fourth consecutive win over Zverev and it extended his lead to 13-7 in their head-to-head series.

The Russian player will face Alexander Bublik — who beat top-ranked Jannik Sinner in the second round — or Karen Khachanov in Sunday's final.

Medvedev hasn't played a final since March 2024, when he lost to Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells.

Zverev, who had been bidding to reach the Halle final for the third time, will to wait for his first title on grass.

