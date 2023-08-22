Medtronic's profits were down more than 14% in its first fiscal quarter, but Chief Executive Geoff Martha said patient volumes are up and the company raised its earnings estimates for the rest of the year.

During May, June and July, the company — based in Ireland but run from Fridley — saw sales increase 4.5% to $7.7 billion. Net profits were $797 million, or 59 cents a share.

On a conference call with analysts, Martha said that the company is now benefiting from "much improved underlying fundamentals" including an uptick in the volume of medical procedures.

Revenue and earnings per share of $1.20, when adjusted for one-time expenses such as the impact of foreign currency translation, beat analyst expectations.

J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus called the results better than expected, across the board.

The strongest growth came from the structural heart and aortic division, which saw an overall global sales increase of 9.9%. The unit fared better in the U.S. where sales were up 14.4%.

The closely watched diabetes business saw worldwide sales gains of 6.8%. Diabetes sales in the U.S. were down 8.7%, but Martha said the company is seeing strong demand for the the MiniMed 780G insulin pump, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April.

"The turnaround in diabetes is real and underway," said Martha.

In February the company announced plans for "significant cost reductions" driven by macroeconomic issues. Medtronic began global layoffs in April but has not disclosed how many jobs will be impacted.

Martha said med-tech connected to artificial intelligence can be a growth area for the company.

"We've got a number of businesses that have first-of-their-kind AI-powered solutions. Surgeons who use AI will be replacing those who don't," said Martha.

In the product pipeline, Medtronic has developed Symplicity Spyral, a catheter renal denervation device that treats hypertension with radio waves. It will be reviewed by an FDA advisory committee panel on Wednesday.

Marcus reviewed the briefing documents posted by the agency on Monday morning and believes that it bodes well for future approval of the device.

"We view the conclusion and briefings as generally supportive of FDA approval," wrote Marcus in a research note, adding that it had a "strong safety profile."

The FDA is also evaluating a renal denervation device from another manufacturer. Right now, hypertension is treated through pharmaceuticals; there is currently no approved renal denervation device in the U.S.

Analysts are interested by the scale of sales that the untapped renal denervation market could represent. At an investor event last year the company said that it could be a "multi-billion dollar opportunity" by the end of the decade.

The company raised its guidance for adjusted earnings for the fiscal year from a range of $5 to $5.10 a share, to a range of $5.08 to $5.16. Sales are estimated to go up 4.5%, up from a guidance of 4 to 4.5%.