The omicron variant cut into Medtronic's sales but the medtech giant's profit still grew nearly 16% during its latest quarter.

The $1.48 billion in net earnings matched Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.37 in adjusted earnings per share.

Its revenue was flat, however, as the recent wave of COVID-19 cases again taxed the nation's health care system, leading to fewer non-emergency procedures.

"The impact of the COVID-19 resurgence on healthcare procedure volumes, particularly in the United States, peaked in the final weeks of our quarter in January, causing our revenue to fall short of our expectations," Geoff Martha, Medtronic's CEO, said in the earnings release.

Medtronic — which is based in Dublin but is run from its Fridley office — posted $7.76 billion in sales for the quarter ended Jan. 28. The company's stock was down slightly in pre-market trading Tuesday on the results.

Throughout the pandemic, medical device companies have seen their sales numbers pinched as surgical procedures have been delayed. But Medtronic executives are optimistic that health care conditions will improve in the current quarter.

"We expect healthcare procedures to reaccelerate post-omicron, and our commitment to durable and higher growth remains steadfast," Martha said in the early-morning release.

In the fall, Medtronic said that it was seeing supply chain and manufacturing issues that were delaying the rollout of its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system. The company has since said those issues have been resolved. Earlier this month it announced the first-ever procedure with Hugo in Europe.

"We continue to transform Medtronic, advancing our pipeline, launching new products, and winning (market) share," Martha said.

Medtronic Plc employs nearly 11,000 employees in the Twin Cities, which serves as its operational headquarters.