The fallout of the coronavirus pandemic drove Medtronic PLC’s latest profit and sales sharply lower, the company said this morning.

The virus has touched everything from end-product demand for medical devices to its supply chain, research and development efforts and the personal safety of employees.

“The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has had and we expect will continue to have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, the nature and extent of which are highly uncertain and unpredictable,” Medtronic said.

The company’s adjusted profit was $777 million in the three months ended April 24, the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. Medtronic earned $2.1 billion in the same period last year.

That profit amounted to 58 cents a share, down from $1.54 per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting per-share profit of 80 cents.

Revenue was $6 billion, down 25% from a year ago. That was below the $6.4 expected by analysts in a consensus forecast gathered by Yahoo Finance.

The company’s non-GAAP operating profit margin halved, to 16.1% from 31.5% in the same period last year.

Even as its operating performance came under pressure, the company said its board approved an increase in the quarterly dividend paid to shareholders to 58 cents a share from 54 cents previously.