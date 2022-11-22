Medtronic reported a 3.3% decline in sales for its second quarter and lowered revenue expectations for its full fiscal year.

"Slower than predicted procedure and supply recovery drove revenue below our expectations this quarter," Geoff Martha, CEO of Medtronic, said in a statement.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the quarter, edging out the Wall Street consensus by two cents a share.

The company's stock was down 5.4% in pre-market trading.

Companies across many industries have consistently cited macroeconomic challenges — supply chain issues, inflation, market volatility, currency exchange rates, an overall mood of uncertainty — as a hindrance to better financial results this year.

"The current operating market remains challenging," Martha told analyst on a morning conference call.

The company lowered its outlook for sales in the second half of its fiscal year, now expecting organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 4% for the next two quarters. That's down from the 4% to 5% forecast three months ago.

"Given a slower pace of market and supply recovery, we're reducing our revenue expectations for the remainder of the year," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic's CFO, in a statement.

Medtronic's $7.6 million in sales for the quarter was slightly lower than Wall Street expectations.

Its net income of $435 million was down 67% compared to last year.

Medtronic's second quarter ended Oct. 28.

Early this month, Medtronic reported clinical results for its Symplicity Spyral device at an AHA conference. The new data showed that the product did not outperform blood pressure medications for treating hypertension.

"A weak [fiscal second quarter] and lowered expectations for the balance of the year coming after what we view as a disappointing [renal denervation] data read-out at [American Heart Association] continues to place doubt on the Medtronic growth story," J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus wrote in a research note Tuesday's morning.

In October, Medtronic announced plans to spinoff its patient monitoring and respiratory intervention business into a separate company. Those two lines of business generated revenue of $2.2 billion in the company's latest fiscal year, approximately 7% of the its total sales.

At the time of the announcement, Martha said the move was part of an ongoing review of the company's operations and indicated additional divestitures were possible.

"We remain focused on the ongoing portfolio management process and evaluating any potential additions and subtractions to our portfolio," Martha said, at that time.

The company expects to complete the spinoff in 12 to 18 months. The business units will remain part of Medtronic through its current fiscal year.

Martha also offered an update on a U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning letter issued to its diabetes division last December that raised concern over how it had addressed complaints and handled recalls.

"We've now completed 100% of our warning letter commitments," said Martha, adding that the company is ready for a reinspection by the FDA.