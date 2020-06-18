The technology giant Foxconn has completed regulatory and quality requirements so it can start building Medtronic ventilators at a facility in Wisconsin

The companies plan to build 10,000 ventilators over the next year, according to an announcement Thursday. They will by marketed and sold by Medtronic, which is based in Ireland and has operational headquarters in Fridley.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can force patients with serious cases onto ventilators due to breathing problems. As the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading across the United States in late March and early April, Medtronic announced it would publicly share design specifications for its Puritan Bennett ventilators to speed global manufacturing.

"No single company can meet the current demands for ventilators that are critical in the fight against COVID-19," Vafa Jamali, a senior vice president at Medtronic, said in a statement. "Joining together with Foxconn immediately increases our production capacity to meet the increased demand and creates a flexible manufacturing model for us."

Taiwan-based Foxconn is best known for assembling Apple's iPhones at factories in China. In March and April, the short supply of ventilators in the United States was thought to be a major impediment to treating patients with COVID-19, but some concerns seem to have diminished.

Lately, attention has shifted from ventilator supplies to medicine treatments. Just this week, access to the drug remdesevir has emerged as a concern for Minnesota doctors treating COVID-19 patients. There's also great hope for treating some COVID-19 patients with a common steroid medication following results from a study in the U.K.

On Thursday, a COVID-19 dashboard for Minnesota showed 547 of the state's 1,434 ventilators currently are in use. The state says it has surge capacity for another 1,628 ventilators plus 856 machines on back order.

Medtronic's ventilator open source initiative lets global participants evaluate options for rapid ventilator manufacturing. To date, there have been more than 200,000 registrations for the design specifications, Medtronic said Thursday.

Doctors in New York and other COVID-19 hot spots have reported high mortality rates among ventilated patients. The findings prompted some to question if the devices were being overused, although physicians have defended the utility of ventilators.

"Without ventilation support, some patients with severe respiratory disease might not survive," Medtronic said in a statement. "By placing a patient on a ventilator, the patient's lungs are permitted to rest and recover while the ventilator performs the functions of supplying oxygen and simulating the actions of breathing."

