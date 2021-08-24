Medtronic beat expectations for revenue and profit during the company's first quarter as health care procedures returned to pre-pandemic levels before falling back again in late July due to the spread of the delta variant.

The company's share price was up more than 2% in early trading on Tuesday.

The highly contagious form of SARS-CoV-2 is driving a surge of patients to hospitals and intensive care units, particularly in states with low vaccination rates, said Geoff Martha, the Medtronic chief executive, during a call with investors.

When COVID-19 patients fill more hospital and ICU beds, doctors and medical centers perform fewer procedures using some of Medtronic's key medical device products such as implantable heart defibrillators and heart valves implanted via minimally invasive procedures.

Medtronic expects the current surge in COVID-19 cases to peak by late August, followed a few weeks later by a peak in the number of patients needing hospital care, Martha said.

"We do think this is shorter-lived and easier managed than the prior waves," he said. "It hasn't quite peaked yet. We didn't start seeing the pullback until the last few weeks of July. At that point, we were pretty much back to 100% or in some cases above 100% of pre-COVID levels in our therapies."

The impact from the delta variant already is accounted for in Medtronic's financial guidance for the year, said Chief Financial Officer Karen Parkhill. The company on Tuesday increased the lower end of its financial guidance for the fiscal year.

"The company expects the impact to be manageable and less severe than one year ago, and it expects the negative impact to peak in early September," wrote Ashtyn Evans, an analyst with Edward Jones, in a note to investors. "As a result, Medtronic did not increase its earnings guidance as much as expected given the strong quarter."

With operational headquarters in Fridley, Medtronic is one of the nation's largest medical device manufacturers with more than 90,000 employees, including nearly 11,000 across Minnesota.

For the three-month period ending July 30, Medtronic posted $7.99 billion in revenue, up 23% percent from sales of $6.5 billion during the same period last year.

After adjusting for one-time items, the company posted a profit of $1.9 billion, more than double the year-ago figure of $836 million. At that time, procedures using many Medtronic products were sharply curtailed as hospitals dealt with the first wave of the pandemic.

Earnings per share of $1.41 beat by nine cents the $1.32 per share expected among analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

In May, Medtronic offered financial guidance for the first time since the start of the pandemic, telling investors that earnings per share in the current fiscal year should rise to $5.60 to $5.75 per share. On Tuesday, the company increased the lower end of the earnings guidance to $5.65 per share.

Medtronic continues to expect revenue growth this year of 9%.

In June, Medtronic discontinued all implants of HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device, technology that circulates oxygenated blood when a patient's heart is failing. During the first quarter, the company took a charge of $726 million related to the action, which includes writing down the value of assets plus on-going expenses to support the roughly 4,000 patients still using the devices.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.