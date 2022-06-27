The U.S. Supreme Court decision that lets states ban abortion has left Minnesota's largest companies grappling with whether they will help their employees in other states travel to maintain limited access to the procedure.

Medtronic, with operational headquarters in Fridley, was the first to publicly engage the debate on Monday, announcing it was expanding employee benefits "to enable access to critical health care for our people."

"The new benefit will allow for reimbursement of travel, relocation and legal expenses and is in addition to coverage already included in U.S. Medtronic medical plans," Erika Winkels, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The medical device manufacturer's announcement did not specifically mention abortion services.

Across the country, more than two dozen companies have gone further by clearly stating that they cover abortion in addition to describing how they will help employees travel for care, said Shelley Alpern of Rhia Ventures, a venture fund that invests in companies addressing gaps in reproductive health.

The fund's tracking list includes companies ranging from Amazon and Apple to Dick's Sporting Goods, where company officials announced to employees Friday "if the state you live in restricts access to abortion, [we] will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement to travel to the nearest location where that care is legally available."

Alpern said that "before we would add [Medtronic] to our tracker, we'd want to confirm that abortion is covered." Medtronic did not immediately respond to an email seeking more specifics about their announcement.

Minnesota law maintains many of the federal protections covered under the Roe v. Wade ruling that the Supreme Court overturned last week. So, the decision is not expected to impact coverage within Minnesota if an employee health plan already covers abortion, according to the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, a trade group for nonprofit insurers.

But many of Minnesota's largest employers operate in states that are now moving quickly to restrict access to abortion. Those companies face decisions about structuring employee health plans that span states that both permit and severely curtail the medical service.

St. Paul-based Ecolab, which makes cleaning chemicals and water treatments, is reviewing its employee benefits and human resource policies to see if or how it might be able to continue offering reproductive healthcare services to its employees in various states.

"Currently our healthcare benefits do include a range of reproductive health options including fertility treatments and abortion in states where it is legal. So one of the things that we are reviewing is how do we maintain the same level for care for associates, which ultimately comes down to travel," said Ecolab Spokesman Roman Blahoski. "We are evaluating it."

There's precedent for employers to pay for travel so that workers can obtain far-away health care services, said Laurie Sobel, associate director for women's health policy at the California-based Kaiser Family Foundation. For years, health plans have used "centers of excellence" programs that cover travel costs and provide other support so that workers can go out-of-state to obtain liver transplants and other unusual services.

"Abortion, of course, is not that unusual," Sobel said, "but it's now illegal in some states."

Before addressing the travel question, however, some employers likely need to verify whether their employee health plan even covers abortion, Sobel said, since the service doesn't typically involve the sort of big expenses that might command attention. While it's generally believed that many employer health plans cover abortion, "nobody has a reliable statistic," Sobel said.

Where the service is covered in health plans, multistate employers now are carefully looking at the language in state abortion bans that are triggered back into place with the court's ruling. Some of those bans address the "procuring" of instruments, medicines, drugs or devices with the purpose of terminating a pregnancy.

"How is that going to be interpreted?" Sobel said. "I think when they wrote this, they weren't thinking insurance companies. I think they were thinking clinicians and they were probably thinking clinicians in the state. It's an open question about how those laws will be interpreted and whether the states have the resources to try and prosecute insurance companies and employers — and whether they politically want to do that."

"Employers will need to continue following local, state and federal laws and regulations regarding abortion," said Emily M. Dickens, chief of staff and head of government affairs at the 300,000 member Society for Human Resource Management.

"Some companies are announcing preemptive action to ensure workers have access to abortion services by increasing travel benefits to cover health care procedures. For example, new SHRM research shows that nearly a quarter of organizations agree that offering a health savings account to cover travel for reproductive care in another state will enhance their ability to compete for talent. But how these policies interact with state laws is unclear, and employers should be aware of the legal risks involved."