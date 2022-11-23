SAN ANTONIO — Japhet Medor scored 28 points as UTSA beat Prairie View A&M 82-75 on Tuesday night.
Medor also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the Roadrunners (4-1). John Buggs III scored 18 points, going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
The Panthers (3-2) were led by William Douglas, who recorded 19 points. Jeremiah Gambrell added 18 points for Prairie View A&M. In addition, Tekorian Smith had 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Where will Ronaldo go after leaving Manchester United?
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United with immediate effect. Where will he turn up next?
Sports
Senegal's Kouyate likely out of World Cup game against Qatar
Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is likely to miss the game against host Qatar at the World Cup because of a right hamstring injury, his team said Wednesday.
Sports
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal.
Sports
France lose World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez to injury
Another one of France's 2018 World Cup -winning team is injured and was ruled out of the title defense on Wednesday, and likely for the rest of the season.
Sports
Kreider strikes twice, caps Rangers' comeback win over Kings
Chris Kreider scored twice in the third period and the New York Rangers overcame a two-goal deficit for the first time this season in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.