Mehidy uses bat, arm to lead Bangladesh to easy win over Zimbabwe in second test

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh — Mehidy Hasan hit a century and claimed five wickets in a stellar all-around display as Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs in the second and final cricket test on Wednesday.
Mehidy became the third Bangladeshi player after Shakib Al Hasan and Sohag Gazi, and 39th overall in world cricket, to score a century and a five-for in the same match.
He struck 104 for his second century as Bangladesh finished its first inning on 444 for a 217-run lead.
Mehidy then took 5-32, his third five-wicket haul in two tests, as Zimbabwe were were limited to 111 in 46.2 overs in an extended last session on day three.
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam ended 3-42, after taking 6-60 in the first innings.
The victory earned Bangladesh a series draw after losing the first test by three wickets.
On an increasingly deteriorating pitch, Bangladesh's two spinners tormented Zimbabwe batters, turning the ball viciously right from the start.
Opener Ben Curran was the only one to offer some resistance, scoring 46 before being the eighth batter out.