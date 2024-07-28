MILWAUKEE — Umpire Tony Randazzo didn't work the Miami Marlins-Milwaukee Brewers game on Sunday afternoon because of what was described as a non-life-threatening medical issue.
The nature of Randazzo's issue wasn't specified.
Randazzo was expected to be the first-base umpire for Sunday's game. The Marlins-Brewers game had a three-man umpiring crew instead, with scheduled second-base umpire Alex Tosi moving over to first.
Randazzo, 59, has been an MLB umpire since 1999.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
