Medical examiners on Tuesday identified the man found shot to death in a Hawthorne neighborhood alley over the weekend as 40-year-old Jack P. Frazier.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found Frazier lying on the ground behind a home in the 3000 block of N. Dupont Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police and scanner reports. He had been shot multiple times, an autopsy found.

After the shooting, Frazier was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died a few hours later. It was the city’s 14th homicide of the year.

The question of what led to the slaying remained unresolved Tuesday, as homicide detectives continued their investigation. So far, police haven’t announced any arrests in the case, nor offered a motive.

Witnesses told detectives several vehicles were spotted leaving the area after gunfire erupted, one of which, a tan Chrysler 300, was seen driving down an alley around the time of the incident.

The episode was the latest in a spate of gun violence in the area, with three shootings occurring within a few blocks of each other. In all, seven people were shot across Minneapolis between Thursday and Saturday.

In a separate gunfire assault on Tuesday, a police spokesman said that just after 1 a.m. Tuesday a man was driving on Interstate-94W, near Plymouth Avenue, when someone fired into his vehicle, striking him. The man drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.