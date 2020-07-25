Sherburne County authorities on Friday continued to investigate the homicide of a Big Lake woman, identified as Rosalie Ellen Johnson, 62.

The victim’s 20-year-old son was arrested at the scene of the crime in Big Lake, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon, authorities said, and the suspect is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call from the suspect’s father shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. He told authorities that his son had just killed his mother.

Investigators continued to seek evidence at the crime scene Friday. The Sheriff’s Office and Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallen didn’t return calls seeking comment.