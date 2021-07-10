The headliner act Lady A canceled its sold-out performance Saturday at the Prior Lake Rotary's Lakefront Music Fest due to a medical emergency.

The much-anticipated music festival will continue as scheduled, with extended sets by country superstar Jake Owen and opener Noah Guthrie.

Lady A will return to the Lakefront fest in 2023.

In a Facebook post, the band said vocalist and guitarist Charles Kelley was felled by appendicitis, but is "in good hands and we're continuing to pray for his recovery."

The Grammy Award-winning country trio expressed disappointment in the Facebook post, saying "after such a long wait, there isn't much that could keep us from being without fans."