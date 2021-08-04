The names of jurors who convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd should be publicly released alongside other related information, a coalition of several local and national media outlets has argued.

The media coalition filed a motion Wednesday asking Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to release juror names, juror profiles, juror questionnaires, the original verdict forms and the list of prospective jurors.

The coalition argued that court rules, common law and the U.S. Constitution call for making that information public.

"As this Court has recognized, our legal system is an open one; and it cannot keep juror identities a secret forever … identification of jurors is a central feature of our criminal justice system…," the motion said.

Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing Floyd after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes last year. He is serving 22 1/2 years in prison.

Cahill issued an order on April 23 sealing the information, which is not common in most trials. He cited high interest in the case by the media and the public as reasons for his decision, among others.

Derek Chauvin

"The Court itself has received unprecedented levels of e-mails and telephone calls about this case," Cahill wrote in April, adding that sealing the information would protect jurors from "unwanted publicity or harassment."

The coalition said it is not aware of any threats or harassment directed at an alternate juror and two jurors who voluntarily spoke to the media after the trial.

The coalition includes the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio, local TV stations, the Washington Post and other media outlets.

