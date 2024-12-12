Medcalf: What Bob Dylan means to me

In Netflix’s “The Greatest Night in Pop,” a documentary about the creation of the “We Are the World” anthem, Dylan is shown as he’s grappling with the song. The quirky songwriter did not seem to fit with the stars in the room and their powerful vocals. But then, Stevie Wonder sat at a piano and sang Dylan’s part for him. But he did it with an imitation of Dylan’s voice. One of the greatest performers in the history of music – along with a multitude of his peers – respected Dylan that way.