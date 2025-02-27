Medcalf: St. Paul play highlights life of Black woman who fought for equal pay

But our collective offerings on Black history tend to fail in their portrayals of the Black women who were equally significant — more significant in many cases — than the men who receive the most praise. Rosa Parks wasn’t a docile seamstress who just sat at the front of a bus in 1955. She’d been the leader of the Montgomery, Ala., NAACP’s youth division and worked as an activist for years. Fannie Lou Hamer, an activist who suffered physically and emotionally as a freedom fighter in the Jim Crow South, wasn’t quiet about her dismay when King wouldn’t allow women to speak at the March on Washington in 1963. And Coretta Scott King wasn’t only King’s wife. She was an anti-war activist who protested the Vietnam War long before her husband got involved.