Medcalf: Banned LGBTQ love story is next choice for anti-racism Mary Ann Key Book Club

“All I can do is lie in bed and think of young Whitney Houston from the eighties,” she says. “I have her album ‘Whitney’ next to my bed. I found it at the thrift store last week when I was there with my mama, and I been sleeping next to Whitney every night ever since. My mom thinks it’s cute since Whitney was her idol growing up, and she was inspired by her singing and style and stuff. But I feel like Whitney and I are connected in a special way for some reason.”