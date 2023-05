600273894

Mechanic Arts High School awards scholarships for 70 years

A group of Mechanic Arts High School graduates has been awarding scholarships to students for more than 70 years — and for the nearly 50 years since their school near the State Capitol closed and was torn down. They do it, they say, to keep the memory and the name of their beloved alma mater alive. The event took place Monday, May 8, 2023 in St. Paul.