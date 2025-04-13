Measles exploded in Texas after stagnant vaccine funding. New cuts threaten the same across the US

Children in the U.S. are generally required to be vaccinated to go to school, which in the past ensured vaccination rates stayed high enough to prevent infectious diseases like measles from spreading. But a growing number of parents have been skipping the shots for their kids. The share of children exempted from vaccine requirements has reached an all-time high, and just 92.7% of kindergartners got their required shots in 2023. That's well below the 95% coverage level that keeps diseases at bay.