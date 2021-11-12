PORTLAND, Ore. — Mike Meadows recorded the first triple-double in Portland history and the Pilots beat Division III Willamette 122-78 on Thursday night.
Meadows had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Portland set a record for most points in a game.
Moses Wood scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Chika Nduka scored 15 with 10 rebounds and Chris Austin scored 16. Eight Pilots (1-1) reached double digits in scoring and 10 entered the scoring column.
Cedric Coward scored 24 points for the Bearcats, Jack Boydell scored 19 and Mason Hoffman 12.
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
