A "multiday passenger spike" is expected this week at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as travelers take to the skies during the annual MEA conference break for Minnesota educators and students.

Airport officials say traffic could be just as busy as popular flying days during the summer and the winter holidays. The MEA break, which begins Wednesday and lasts through the weekend, is typically a busy stretch at MSP.

"Last year, we were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during MEA weekend," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP. "This year, some days are forecast to nearly double the number of travelers at MSP compared to MEA weekend in 2020.

"We may see a day or two being some of our busiest of the year," he added.

Thursday is expected to be the busiest day of the long weekend, with more than 34,000 departing passengers expected to clear Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. Wednesday should be a close second, according to the MAC.

There will be peak periods for departing passengers on both days, especially for the earliest flights.

Five out of the six days from Tuesday to Sunday will see more than 26,000 passengers passing through MSP checkpoints, based on current booking forecasts compiled by the MAC.

By comparison, MEA weekend travel last year hit a single-day peak of more than 17,400 passengers. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 47,000 passengers cleared TSA checkpoints on the busiest days at the airport.

More airlines are serving MSP this year when compared with 2020, the MAC said. Airlines this month are operating 180 routes — 170 domestic and 10 international — with 389 average daily departures. That compares to approximately 135 routes and an average of 300 daily departures in 2020.

The MAC encourages passengers to arrive at least two hours in advance of domestic flights and three hours before international departures. Passengers should check with their carrier to see the recommended arrival time before the flight leaves.

The MEA weekend comes as the pandemic continues to worsen in Minnesota, straining hospital resources and staff. While Minnesota's infection rate is the seventh worst in the nation, the places where people are going may be in better straits.

Federal regulations still require everyone inside the terminals and aboard aircraft to wear face coverings, a mandate that expires in January. The airport's "Travel Confidently MSP" program includes vigorous cleaning and contactless hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the terminals, and more than 200 protective barriers at major passenger interaction points, the MAC said.

The airport has scheduled a number of events to entertain travelers on Wednesday, including balloon artists and giveaways for kids in the Main Mall of Terminal 1 at 1 p.m.

Several live music performances are also scheduled, including Joe Mailander of the Okee Dokee Brothers, featuring Jillian Rae and Anthony Ihrig of the High '48. There will be two performances in the main terminal's mall at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The airport is offering discounted pre-booked parking rates for MEA weekend at Terminal 1 on Saturday and Sunday, which will save parkers $7 per day. Pre-booked parking guarantees a spot and is touchless, using a QR code from an online parking confirmation to enter and exit the parking deck.

Janet Moore • 612-673-7752

@ByJanetMoore