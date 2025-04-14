Sports

McTominay scores twice as Napoli beats Empoli to keep pressure on Serie A leader Inter

The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 9:06PM

NAPLES, Italy — A double from Scott McTominay and one from Romelu Lukaku gave Napoli a 3-0 win over Empoli and cut Inter Milan's lead of Serie A to three points on Monday.

Scotland international McTominay has been one of the stars of the season for Napoli and he put the home side ahead after 18 minutes when he gathered the ball just inside the Empoli half, drove forward and unleashed a low drive that whizzed into the corner from 25 meters out.

Lukaku made it 2-0 early in the second half when he found space in a crowded box and gave the goalkeeper no chance from close range.

McTominay's closer was a delightful looped header five minutes later.

The defeat extended Empoli's winless run to 17 games and left it second from bottom, equal on points with third-to-last Venezia. Both teams have nine points more than Monza.

