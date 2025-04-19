Sports

McTominay meets Conte's demand and lifts Napoli level with Serie A leader Inter

April 19, 2025 at 6:15PM

ROME — A few weeks ago when Napoli was struggling for goals and its title hopes were fading, coach Antonio Conte told Scott McTominay the team needed more from the midfielder.

The Scotland international got the message.

McTominay's late header secured a 1-0 win at last-placed Monza on Saturday to pull Napoli level with Serie A leader Inter Milan. It was his third goal in two games.

McTominay evaded his marker to redirect a cross from Giacomo Raspadori in the 72nd minute for his 10th goal across all competitions for Napoli this season.

Napoli's win places pressure on Inter ahead of the Nerazzurri's visit to in-form Bologna on Sunday.

McTominay joined Napoli in August in a 30.5 million euros ($35 million) transfer from Manchester United, where he had been since the age of five, and at 1.93 meters (6-foot-4) he has made a big impact in the Italian league with his aerial prowess.

McTominay also scored twice last Monday in a 3-0 win over Empoli.

Napoli is chasing its second Serie A title in three years after finishing 10th last season.

Como nears safety

Earlier, 13th-placed Como won at relegation-threatened Lecce 3-0 for its third straight victory — virtually assuring Cesc Fabregas' team of a second consecutive season in the top flight for the first time since the 1980s.

Argentina talent Nico Paz led the way again by setting up Como's opener for Assane Diao. Edoardo Goldaniga doubled the advantage with a header and Diao added another in stoppage time.

Lecce remained two points above the drop zone.

Later, Roma was hosting Hellas Verona looking to extend its 16-match unbeaten run.

