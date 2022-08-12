Tap the bookmark to save this article.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Captain Mason McTavish had four goals and two assists and Canada routed Slovakia 11-1 on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

McTavish, the 19-year-old Anaheim Ducks prospect, matched the Canadian record for goals in a game in the tournament. Other players who have accomplished the feat include Mario Lemieux (1984), Brayden Schenn (2011) and Maxime Comtois (2019).

"It's pretty cool for sure. A special moment," McTavish said. "Obviously, credit to my teammates. They were looking for me all game, it felt like."

Brennan Othmann, Joshua Roy, Connor Bedard, Will Cuylle, Logan Stankoven, Olen Zellweger and Zack Ostapchuk also scored. Dylan Garand made 22 saves.

"We're deep from our first line to our fourth line," Othmann said. "It doesn't matter who's in or who's out, everyone's contributing in some way."

Matej Kaslik scored for Slovakia (0-2).

Canada opened Group A play Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Latvia.

The United States faced Switzerland in Group B in the late game.

Earlier in Group A, Kasper Simontaival scored the shootout winner in Finland's 4-3 victory over the Czech Republic. Finland is 2-0, and Czech Republic 1-1.

Roby Jarventie, Kasper Puutio and Aatu Raty scored for Finland in regulation. Jaroslav Chmelar, Jiri Kulich and Jan Mysak scored for the Czech Republic.

Canada will face the Czech Republic on Saturday.

The tournament was rescheduled to August after being called off Dec. 29 after four days as rising COVID-19 cases forced games to be forfeited.