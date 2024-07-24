NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil kept up his sudden power surge with a two-run homer that snapped a sixth-inning tie, and the New York Mets held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Tuesday night in their Subway Series opener.

Jose Quintana (5-6) and five relievers combined on a five-hitter at Yankee Stadium as the Mets (52-48) matched their season high of four games over .500. They are 3-0 against their crosstown rivals, including a two-game sweep at Citi Field last month.

With closer Edwin Díaz unavailable, Jake Diekman worked a hitless ninth for his fourth save. After walking Juan Soto with one out, the veteran lefty froze Aaron Judge with a 96 mph fastball on the inside corner for a called third strike, then retired rookie Ben Rice on a grounder to end it.

The Mets had walked Judge his first four times up, once intentionally, but the Yankees couldn't capitalize.

Gleyber Torres homered early and Alex Verdugo had an RBI double for the scuffling Yankees. Rookie right-hander Luis Gil struck out six in five solid innings, yielding his only run when he plunked Francisco Lindor with a bases-loaded pitch in the fifth.

The score was 1-all when Pete Alonso greeted Michael Tonkin (3-4), cut twice by the Mets early this season, with a leadoff double in the sixth. One out later, McNeil launched his ninth home run of the year — fourth in five games since the All-Star break — to put the Mets ahead for good.

After recovering from a fever last weekend, Quintana permitted one run and three hits over five innings in his first start since the break. He struck out six and walked five.

It was another feel-good win for the sleep-deprived Mets, who arrived home in the wee hours Tuesday morning after their flight from Miami was delayed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Rookie RHP Christian Scott was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. New York manager Carlos Mendoza said Scott will be examined by multiple doctors before it's determined how much time he could miss. ... RHP Sean Reid-Foley (shoulder impingement) faced hitters Monday and hopes to make a rehab appearance Thursday with High-A Brooklyn.

Yankees: OF Jasson Domínguez (oblique strain) took live batting practice Monday at the team's complex in Florida and is headed to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to ramp up. He could be playing games within the week. ''So he's getting close,'' manager Aaron Boone said.

UP NEXT

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (3-1, 4.60 ERA) starts Wednesday night against LHP Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.73) as the Mets try for a four-game sweep of the season series.

