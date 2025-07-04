McNeil's 2-run homer in 7th off Weaver lifts Mets over Yankees 6-5 in Subway Series opener

NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Luke Weaver in the seventh inning, leading the New York Mets over the Yankees 6-5 on Friday in a Subway Series opener between teams that faded badly after strong starts.
Juan Soto hit a two-run homer among three hits against his former team and Brett Baty connected for a solo shot in the sixth off Ian Hamilton that cut the Yankees' lead to 5-4.
Weaver (1-3) relieved with two outs in the seventh and walked Pete Alonso. McNeil drove a changeup into the right-field upper deck at Citi Field, sending the Yankees to their fifth straight loss during a slide that dropped them from the AL East lead.
Jasson Domínguez ended a 32-game homerless streak, hitting a pair of opposite-field homers and driving in three runs. Domínguez and Judge hit back-to-back homers starting the game, Judge's 32nd this year, and Cody Bellinger also went deep for the Yankees.
Huascar Brazobán (4-2) pitched a hitless seventh and Reed Garrett got six outs for his third save, helped by an outstanding defensive play from McNeil at second base in the ninth.
The Mets were a big league-best 45-24 on June 12 and the Yankees 42-25 but the Mets are 6-14 since and the Yankees 6-15.
With 13 Mets pitchers on the injured list, 28-year-old right-hander Justin Hagenman made his first major league start and allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Yankees starter Marcus Stroman gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings against his former team.