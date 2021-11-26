NICEVILLE, Fla. — Brendan Medley-Bacon had a career-high 21 points as McNeese State topped St. Francis (N.Y.) 71-59 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.
Kellon Taylor had 15 points for McNeese State (3-3). Myles Lewis added 14 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Moss had 10 points.
Michael Cubbage had 19 points and six rebounds for the Terriers (0-5). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Larry Moreno had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
