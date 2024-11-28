Sports

McMiller leads Rutgers against Marquette after 27-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2)

By The Associated Press

November 28, 2024 at 8:43AM

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Marquette after Kiyomi McMiller scored 27 points in Rutgers' 66-49 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 4-1 at home. Rutgers scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Marquette finished 12-8 in Big East games and 7-4 on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

