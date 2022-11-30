ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sin'Cere McMahon had 22 points in Winthrop's 99-52 victory against Toccoa Falls on Tuesday night.

McMahon also contributed five assists and three steals for the Eagles (4-4). Xavier McKelvy added 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and they also had seven rebounds. Cory Hightower recorded 12 points and was 4-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Tyler Glover led the way for the Screaming Eagles with 10 points and eight assists. Anthony Williams II added 10 points for Toccoa Falls. David Witcher also recorded seven points and two steals.

