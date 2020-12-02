ABILENE, Texas — Logan McLaughlin had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Abilene Christian to an 81-51 win over Division III Howard Payne on Tuesday night.
Kolton Kohl had 12 points for Abilene Christian (4-0). Jameson Richardson added 10 points. Airion Simmons had nine rebounds.
Jacob Smith had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets. Tyrell Thompson added eight rebounds.
