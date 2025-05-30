McLaren's Piastri and Norris out to break Verstappen's hold on Spanish Grand Prix

MONTMELO, Spain — Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have just three points between them at the top of the F1 standings as the McLaren pair aim to break Max Verstappen's hold on the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
Verstappen has driven his Red Bull to victory at the race held north of Barcelona for the last three seasons, using the high-speed track as a stepping stone toward his haul of four straight world championships so far.
But McLaren has put Verstappen's reign in Spain — and overall title hopes — in jeopardy.
Piastri and Norris have won six of the eight races so far in 2025, building on McLaren's constructors championship from last year. Now the question is if — or when — one of them will emerge as the team's best shot to dethrone Verstappen for the driver's title.
Verstappen has won two races this year and is the only driver to stop a McLaren sweep so far. Piastri leads the standings with 161 points, with Verstappen in third place with 136.
Piastri said that while Red Bull puts all its energies into Verstappen winning — with his new teammate Yuki Tsunoda clearly well behind — he and Norris make each other better even if they do take points off one another.
''Ultimately we want to be fighting for a championship, beating everyone on the grid,'' Piastri told reporters in McLaren's motorhome at the track. ''And if you've got someone there pushing you, then whilst that gives you some challenges at times as a team and as a driver, it also increases your level, which is ultimately what you want.''
Norris boosted by Monaco win