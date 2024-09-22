SINGAPORE — McLaren driver Lando Norris wins Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix.
McLaren driver Lando Norris wins Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix
McLaren driver Lando Norris wins Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 22, 2024 at 1:47PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Mercury Morris, who starred for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins and helped them win two Super Bowl titles, dies at 77
Mercury Morris, who starred for the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins and helped them win two Super Bowl titles, dies at 77.