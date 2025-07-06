Wires

McLaren driver Lando Norris wins Formula 1's British Grand Prix

The Associated Press
July 6, 2025 at 3:42PM

SILVERSTONE, England — McLaren driver Lando Norris wins Formula 1's British Grand Prix.

