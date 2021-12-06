SAN DIEGO — Wayne McKinney III came off the bench to tally a career-high 17 points to lead San Diego to a 52-51 win over Cal Poly on Sunday.

McKinney made six 3-pointers with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Marcellus Earlington had 14 points for San Diego (5-5).

A Camren Pierce 3-pointer drew Cal Poly to 52-51 with just under a minute to go, but he missed twice from 3 the rest of the way.

Alimamy Koroma had 17 points for the Mustangs (2-6). Brantly Stevenson added 14 points. Pierce had eight points and eight assists.

Jacob Davison, the Mustangs' second leading scorer at 12 points per game, scored four on 1-of-6 shooting.

