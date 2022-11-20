DOHA, Qatar — Weston McKennie got into the patriotic spirit, dying his hair red, white and blue ahead of the United States' World Cup opener against Wales.
The 24-year-old midfielder from Fort Lewis, Washington, showed up with the new colors for Sunday night's training session. McKennie, who plays for Juventus in Italy, previously had a streak of blond in his hair.
The Americans open the World Cup on Monday night after failing to reach the 2018 tournament.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Nation
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger Tommy Oliver on the 1990s children's series "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," has died. He was 49.
Sports
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
The Buffalo Bills got their groove back in the Motor City.
Sports
Miller, No. 19 Maryland women hold off No. 17 Baylor 73-68
Diamond Miller scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 19 Maryland held off No. 17 Baylor 73-68 on Sunday.
Sports
Live: Cowboys lead Vikings 20-3 in second quarter. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are trying for their eighth win in a row. Tap here for play-by-play, detailed in-game stats and score updates from around the NFL.
Wild
Star on the rise for Wild's Steel, Gustavsson, Goligoski
All three players have dealt with some setbacks of late, but Steel, Gustavsson and Goligoski were instrumental in beating the Hurricanes on Saturday.