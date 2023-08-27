After another swarming, dominant victory, the Gophers volleyball team couldn't have asked for a better start to the season. But if it were to ask for something more, it might have been this level of play from Mckenna Wucherer.

The sophomore was utterly unstoppable, showcasing her punishing swing for a second-straight match as the No. 7 Gophers swept No. 15 Baylor, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11 to complete a perfect weekend in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge at Maturi Pavilion.

How good was Wucherer? She finished with 14 kills on 25 attempts and committed just one attack error for a .520 hitting percentage. She was blistering at every level — hitting cross-court bombs, going down the line and targeting anyone and everyone the Bears defense threw at her. She was named MVP of the two-game tournament.

She wasn't alone. Phoebe Awoleye was a one woman wrecking crew on defense with 10 blocks. Melani Shaffmaster once again showed what makes her so unique at setter, with 21 assists, 13 digs and three kills. Lauren Crowl got her chance to play extended points at opposite and didn't disappoint, hitting .429 with seven kills.

For all the offense, the defense was the star of the show. The Gophers are proving they can defend with anyone in the country — holding the Bears to a .000 hitting percentage, with 27 kills and 27 attack errors.

Wucherer told the Big Ten Network after the match that the defensive intensity starts with libero Kylie Murr.

"We all feed off [her] energy," Wucherer said. "It's great to have her here ... she's screaming every single point, you can hear her, I bet, through the bleachers."

It was the Gophers 10th straight win at home, and for Keegan Cook a perfect start to his career at Maturi Pavilion. It was also the first of six straight games against ranked opponents for Minnesota. Up next is No. 1 Texas on Tuesday night, though that ranking figures to change. The Longhorns were shocked on Friday night, losing in four sets to Long Beach State.