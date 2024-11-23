McKee scores 21 as Milwaukee takes down Portland State 91-74

MILWAUKEE — AJ McKee's 21 points helped Milwaukee defeat Portland State 91-74 on Friday night.
AJ McKee's 21 points helped Milwaukee defeat Portland State 91-74 on Friday night.
By The Associated Press
McKee shot 9 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (3-2). Themus Fulks scored 20 points and added six assists. Darius Duffy had 15 points and finished 7 of 8 from the floor.
The Vikings (2-2) were led in scoring by Shane Nowell, who finished with 14 points. Portland State also got 12 points and three steals from Jaylin Henderson. Terri Miller Jr. finished with 10 points.
