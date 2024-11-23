Sports

McKee scores 21 as Milwaukee takes down Portland State 91-74

AJ McKee's 21 points helped Milwaukee defeat Portland State 91-74 on Friday night.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 23, 2024 at 4:43AM

MILWAUKEE — AJ McKee's 21 points helped Milwaukee defeat Portland State 91-74 on Friday night.

McKee shot 9 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (3-2). Themus Fulks scored 20 points and added six assists. Darius Duffy had 15 points and finished 7 of 8 from the floor.

The Vikings (2-2) were led in scoring by Shane Nowell, who finished with 14 points. Portland State also got 12 points and three steals from Jaylin Henderson. Terri Miller Jr. finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Marchenko ties it late, Monahan gets only goal in shootout as Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 5-4

Kirill Marchenko tied it late in the third period with his second goal of the game, Sean Monahan had the only score in a shootout, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Sports

Golden Knights ride 5-goal period to 6-2 win over the Canadiens

Sports

Duchene scores in the 3rd period as the Stars beat the Lightning 4-2