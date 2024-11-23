Wofford Terriers (2-3) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-2)
McKee and Milwaukee host Wofford
Wofford Terriers (2-3) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-2)
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Wofford after AJ McKee scored 21 points in Milwaukee's 91-74 victory over the Portland State Vikings.
The Panthers have gone 2-0 at home. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon League scoring 83.8 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.
The Terriers are 0-3 on the road. Wofford has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.
Milwaukee makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Wofford averages 73.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 74.6 Milwaukee allows to opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: McKee is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Panthers.
Dillon Bailey is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 9.8 points.
