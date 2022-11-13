HAMPTON, Va. — Matthew McKay went 16-of-19 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hampton ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns and Elon beat Hampton 38-24 on Saturday to conclude its regular season.

Elon's eight wins and six conference victories (8-3, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Association) ties for the most in the program since 2017.

Hampton scored rushing touchdowns on each of Elon's first two drives and McKay added a 3-yard scoring pass to Johncarlos Miller II on the next possession.

Elon led 21-17 at the half.

Omar Rogers made interceptions on the first two Hampton possessions of the second half and the Phoenix took a 31-17 lead into the fourth quarter. McKay found Jackson Parham for a 9-yard TD and Skyler Davis made a 26-yard field goal to build the lead.

The Pirates got back within a touchdown late in the fourth quarter but Hampton scored from 8 yards out for his third TD of the game.

Hampton finished the regular season with 1,023 rushing yards, the most since John Taylor had 1,069 in 2004.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25