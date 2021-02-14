CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hunter McIntosh had 20 points as Elon snapped its eight-game losing streak, topping College of Charleston 66-55 on Sunday.

Simon Wright had 15 points for Elon (4-8, 1-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Ikenna Ndugba added 12 points. Darius Burford had eight points and six rebounds. Elon's eight-game skid had been its longest since the 2009-10 season.

Zep Jasper had 18 points for the Cougars (8-9, 6-4). Payton Willis added 11 points.

College of Charleston defeated Elon 71-53 on Saturday.

