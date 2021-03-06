HARRISONBURG, Va. — Hunter McIntosh had 13 points as eighth-seeded Elon romped past ninth-seeded Towson 69-48 in the first round of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Saturday.
The Phoenix face league champion James Madison in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Darius Burford had 11 points for Elon (8-8). Hunter Woods added eight rebounds.
Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for the Tigers (4-14).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
